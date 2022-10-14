Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Let there be light: Eskom to suspend load shedding over weekend due to less demand

Published 14m ago

Power utility Eskom has announced that it has suspended load shedding for the weekend due to lower weekend demand.

This follows after Eskom introduced Stage 2 load shedding earlier this week.

In a statement the power supplier said that: “Since Wednesday evening, a generation unit each at Arnot and Majuba power stations were returned to service, while a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“We currently have 5 254MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 190MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

The utility also highlighted that load shedding was implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.

Eskom will publish a further update tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur.

IOL

