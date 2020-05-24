Level 3 lockdown: What you should know about booze, cigarettes and hair salons

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The whole of South Africa will move to coronavirus (Covid-19) level 3 lockdown on June 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. This will entail the re-opening of most of the economy and would see some eight million people return to work, including most civil servants. Here are some highlights from Ramaphosa's speech on Sunday: * Alcohol will be sold but only for home consumption but the sale of cigarettes will continue to be prohibited for health reasons. * Workers can start returning to work but employees over the age of 60 with cormobidities should ideally work from home.

* Companies must have a plan before opening and must ensure the daily screening of workers, quarantine those that are affected and assist with tracing those believed to have come into contact with an infected employee.

* Spaza shops, retailers and informal traders will be allowed to trade.

* Bars and taverns will remain closed while restaurants can only open for takeaways, collections and drive-through orders.

* Churches remain closed while the government continues with deep consultation with the religious sectors over how to reopen them.

* Salons and entertainment places remain closed and conferences as well as others events remain prohibited.

* People using public transport will be required to wear masks all the time and keep their distance from other commuters.

* The government can't allow a generation of pupils to be disadvantaged by Covid-19, Ramaphosa said, so schools will be reopened for Grade 7s and 12s on June 1 but no parent will be forced to send their child to school if they're concerned about their safety.

* People can now exercise any time of the day but not in groups.