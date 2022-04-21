72-hour action plan activated after farmer and wife perish in fire

Cape Town - Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant Thembi Hadebe has ordered a 72-hour activation plan to hunt down the perpetrators involved in the murder of a farmer and his wife. According to police, the 74-year-old farmer and his wife perished after their farmhouse was set alight by suspects during a house robbery in Levubu outside Thohoyandou at about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that a passer-by noticed two strangers wandering in the premises. Apparently the two, who were about to leave the premises in the vehicle belonging to the farmer, were somehow disturbed and fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle full of properties belonging to the farmer behind. “The police were notified and on arrival, they reportedly found the farm house on fire, with the farmer and his wife still inside. The victims were burnt beyond recognition,” provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. Preliminary reports reveal the farmer and his wife were ambushed by the suspects who ransacked their home and took several items, including firearms, and loaded them into the family vehicle.

Police said before fleeing is when the suspects set the home alight. Two counts of murder, house robbery and arson have been opened for investigation. “A Task Team comprising detectives from provincial, district and station levels has already been assembled to track down the killers. We therefore call on community members with information to come forward and assist the police in the investigations of this horrendous crime,” Hadebe said.

