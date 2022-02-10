Alleged human trafficking kingpin appears in Polokwane court

Rustenburg - A man believed to be a mastermind behind the kidnapping of 10 Pakistani nationals in Polokwane appeared in court on Thursday, national police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Dilpazeer Azam, 39, Pakistani national was arrested in Centurion on February 6 during an intelligence-led operation.

He appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court facing kidnapping and extortion charges. He was believed to be the kingpin in a human trafficking syndicate operating between South Africa and several Asian countries. “The suspect first appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 8 February, 2022 where his case was transferred to the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect was making calls to the families of the victims demanding ransom,” he said.

“It is reported that on 26 January, 2022 10 foreign nationals were travelling along the N1 from Musina when they were stopped by another vehicle. The victims were allegedly loaded into another vehicle and were transported to Polokwane where they were allegedly handed to the suspect near the Peter Mokaba Stadium.” He said the investigating team operationalised intelligence information which led them to a lodge in Bruma, Johannesburg where the 10 victims were rescued unharmed on Thursday. “The suspect will be back in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on, 17 February, 2022 where he will make a formal bid for bail. Police investigations are continuing and more arrests are imminent.“