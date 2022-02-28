Alleged Polokwane serial killer in court

A ZIMBABWEAN man accused of killing seven women in Limpopo appeared in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. NPA spokesperson in the Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said case against alleged serial killer, Themba Prince Willards Dube, 36, was postponed to April 12, to obtain deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) results and for further investigations.

"He faces seven counts of kidnapping, seven counts of murder and a count of illegal immigration. He was initially arrested on November 3 last year for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October 2021. “Dube appeared in Seshego Magistrate's Court on November 5, 2021, on a charge of robbery and kidnapping. "The accused was in custody when investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women dumped at different locations in the Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas. It is alleged that he would lure women and promise them jobs."

Malabi-Dzhangi said the seven women were positively identified by their next of kin as Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped at Lebowakgomo. Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, a Lesotho national, was reported missing in Polokwane in October 2021. Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, was reported missing at Seshego. Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, was reported missing from Luthuli Park Extension 9L under the Seshego policing area.