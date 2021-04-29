Another women held in connection with robbery at Lephalale mayor’s home

Pretoria - A woman from Kempton Park has been arrested in connection with the attack and house robbery at the home of a Limpopo mayor in the Waterberg District.

She is now the fifth person in the case.

The 45-year-old woman was on Thursday scheduled to appear before the Phalala Magistrate's Court after being arrested on Wednesday for the robbery that took place on February 14, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“Her accomplices, Victoria Mabula, aged 33, Portia Kgama, aged 34 and Tshiamo Terrence Mabula, aged 50, have (previously) appeared before the Phalala Magistrate's Court and they were granted R1 000 bail each,” said Ngoepe.

“Meanwhile their accomplice, Joao Antonio Lucas, aged 38, was denied bail by the same magistrate’s court due to his pending cases in other provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal. All the five suspects will appear again before the same magistrate’s court on the 30 April 2021.”

Lephalale local municipality mayor Jack Maeko's house was robbed by a syndicate on February 14.

Police said it is was initially alleged that four armed men, accompanied by two women, driving three cars, stopped at the gate of the mayor's house and asked the security guard to see the mayor, but before he could respond, they attacked him. They entered the house and tied up everybody inside before ransacking the house.

“Subsequently, they stole a Toyota Legend 45 and fled the scene but the car was later found abandoned along Lebu Road in the Tomburke policing area outside Lephalale. The suspects disappeared with a white Toyota Fortuner, a navy blue VW Polo and another unidentified car,” said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said during an arrest, one of the cars used by the suspects on the day of the robbery, a VW Polo, was seized by the police.

He said police investigations are still ongoing and there is possibility of further arrests.

