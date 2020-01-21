Polokwane - Police in Mankweng have arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of an intern Doctor Sbongile Nkhwashu.
The suspect is believed to be her boyfriend.
Nkhwashu's body was found in her room at Mankweng Hospital on the evening of January 19 2020.
A witness who was visiting the hospital was informed of stench coming out of one of the rooms. The witness discovered that one of the rooms was allegedly found locked from outside.
The police were then called and on arrival the door was broken. The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stage of decomposition.