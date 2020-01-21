'Boyfriend' arrested after intern doctor's body found in hospital room









Picture: Screenshot/Twitter Polokwane - Police in Mankweng have arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of an intern Doctor Sbongile Nkhwashu. The suspect is believed to be her boyfriend. Nkhwashu's body was found in her room at Mankweng Hospital on the evening of January 19 2020. A witness who was visiting the hospital was informed of stench coming out of one of the rooms. The witness discovered that one of the rooms was allegedly found locked from outside. The police were then called and on arrival the door was broken. The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stage of decomposition.

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has expressed shock over the death of a young medical intern who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

In a tweet, Ramuthuba said "6years of studies,hardly 2weeks of employment as a medical intern, our beautiful,young smart Dr Nkwashu’s life was cut short at just 24 in the hands allegedly of her boyfriend. How do I face her parents after so much sacrifices and say it shall be well when I know it is not RIP."

The police have started investigations and the motive behind the killing is unknown.

The suspect is due to appear in Mankweng magistrate court soon.