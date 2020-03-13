NewsSouth AfricaLimpopo
South Africa’s tally of positive coronavirus cases has jumped to 24, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Friday. Picture: IANS
South Africa’s tally of positive coronavirus cases has jumped to 24, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Friday. Picture: IANS

BREAKING NEWS: 24 confirmed coronavirus infections in SA

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published 45m ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - South Africa’s tally of positive coronavirus cases has jumped to 24, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Friday.

Speaking to the media outside the Limpopo resort where repatriates will be housed for at least the next two weeks, Mkhize said the government could confirm 8 new positive cases of the coronavirus. All of the 8 positive cases on Friday were from European countries, including Italy, Switzerland, Austria and Greece.  

The 8 new cases are spread in three provinces, Gauteng with the most at 4, and the KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces with 2 each. 

On Thursday, the department confirmed the tally had risen to 16 positive cases. 

Mkhize said more than 800 tests had been done so far. 

He pleaded for the coronavirus patients to be afforded their privacy, pleading with the media not to approach schools and spouses. 

“You end up treating them as if they are criminals,” he scolded. 

New Cases 

Gauteng - 4 new infections

- A 39-year-old woman who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria.

- A 50-year-old man who had travelled to Austria. 

- A 21-year-old woman who had travelled to Italy. 

- A 57-year-old man who had travelled to Switzerland 

KwaZulu-Natal - 2 new infections
- A 79-year-old man who had travelled to Greece and Italy. 
- A 52-year-old man who had travelled to Switzerland. 

Western Cape - 2 new infections

A 50-year-old man who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria. 

- A 46-year-old man who had travelled to Italy 

Mkhize clarified again that there was no domestic transmission of the coronavirus in the Free State. The health department had said a local came into contact with a Chinese businessman. The results were later found to be negative. 

TOTAL INFECTIONS BY PROVINCE

Gauteng is now tied with KwaZulu-Natal as the most Covid-19-stricken province in the country.

KZN - 10

Gauteng - 10 

Western Cape - 3 

Mpumalanga - 1 

IOL

Share this article:

Related Articles