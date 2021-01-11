Burnt body of an unidentified man found in a ditch in Limpopo

Pretoria - Police in Pienaarsrivier, outside Bela Bela in Limpopo have launched a manhunt following the discovery of the body of an unidentified man on Sunday. On Monday, Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the deceased man was murdered, burnt and dumped into a ditch. “It is alleged that a herdman was walking alone in the bushes at Dykeman farms along the R101 road next to the railway crossing when he encountered a horrible sight of a corpse and immediately notified the police,” said Seabi. “The police responded swiftly and, upon arrival, they found human remains buried inside a ditch, already in a state of decomposition.” Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome murder.

Seabi appealed to anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect or suspects or help identify the body to contact the force.

Earlier this month, police in KwaZulu-Natal investigated a case of murder after the decomposing body of a 46-year-old Ndwedwe man was found in a swamp near his home.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man was last seen alive on December 29 at his homestead. On January 2 at around 11.30 pm, members of Umhlali K9 Search and Rescue and Durban Search and Rescue were called out to the Molokholo area in Ndwedwe to recover his body.

Mbele said the man had sustained multiple wounds to his chest and abdomen.

African News Agency (ANA)