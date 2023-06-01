Cholera in Limpopo: Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba appeals for calm after province records first case

Pretoria - The Limpopo province has recorded its first case of cholera as the disease continues to cause havoc in Gauteng, particularly in the Hammanskraal area, with a death toll above 20. The Limpopo case has been confirmed by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, according to Thilivhali Muavha, spokesperson for the Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

“The case was confirmed at Musina Hospital. A 26-year-old Zimbabwean national presented at Musina Hospital on the 26th of May, 2023, with extreme diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration. He was admitted, isolated, and treated while specimens were sent to the NICD for test,” said Muavha. “Although the test results came out positive (on Tuesday), the patient has since improved and is due to be discharged. Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba. File Picture “This positive case did not come as a surprise following reports that Beitbridge District in neighbouring Zimbabwe is one of those districts that have reported outbreaks, and the department did confirm the state of readiness at Musina Hospital.”

Muavha said the state of readiness has also been strengthened at Bela Bela Hospital, which is bordering Gauteng's Hammanskraal area, where a number of cases and fatalities have also been recorded. “The department is strengthening its outbreak response work by means of surveillance and also conducting health promotions working with local stakeholders in the hotspots area, including the Beitbridge border post. The department has also met with the Vhembe District Municipality about the need to regularly conduct water tests as a preventative measure,” he said. Meanwhile, MEC Ramathuba has appealed to community members across Limpopo to remain calm and heighten hygienic practices.

“We are calling upon all our communities to remain calm and vigilant by practising basic hygiene, hand washing, drinking safe water,” said Ramathuba. The World Health Organization defines cholera as an infectious disease caused by the bacterium “Vibrio cholerae”, which manifests itself primarily through two key symptoms: severe watery diarrhoea and vomiting. Affected individuals often experience frequent, profuse bowel movements, resulting in rapid dehydration and electrolyte imbalances. Other symptoms may include abdominal cramps, nausea and fatigue. The severity of symptoms can range from mild to life-threatening.

Government is yet to locate the source of the deadly cholera outbreak that has claimed at least 24 lives in South Africa. Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla. File Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that due to a variety of reasons, the tracking and tracing team could establish a definite source in only one of the earlier cases, that of the two sisters from Diepsloot in Johannesburg who had travelled to Malawi for a funeral and upon their return, were diagnosed with cholera. The minister cautioned against declaring the supply of water in Hammanskraal as the source of the outbreak in the area without definitive proof.