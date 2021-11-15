Christmas in jail for suspected Limpopo serial killer who preyed on women

Pretoria – Community members and activists in Limpopo embarked on protests on Monday as alleged Limpopo serial killer, 36-year-old Zimbabwean national Themba Prince Willards Dube on Monday appeared before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court for a series of kidnappings and murder of women. Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Dube faces seven charges of kidnapping and seven counts of murder.

“He was initially arrested on 3 November 2021 for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last month. He appeared in Seshego Magistrate’s Court on 5 November 2021 on a charge of robbery and kidnapping,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. His modus operandi was to lure women to Limpopo with the promise of employment. “The accused was still in custody when the investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women dumped at different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

She said the following victims had been positively identified by their next of kin. However, forensic investigations are underway to determine if the bodies positively match those of the deceased: (1) Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, aged 42, who was reportedly kidnapped at Lebowakgomo last month. (2) 34-year-old Lesotho national, Moleboheng Mothibeli, was reported missing in Polokwane in October

(3) Eva Khomotso Makhura, aged 41, who was reported missing at Seshego last month. (4) Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, was reported missing last month from Luthuli Park Extension 9L under the Seshego policing area. (5) Andrea Cholo, aged 25, reported being kidnapped at Seshego during September.

(6) Chisimango Gumbo, aged 48, a foreign national who was reported missing at Seshego in August (7) Jane Letswalo (42), whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba Stadium. “Police investigations are continuing to determine if the suspect can be linked with other cases. We are appealing to anyone who might have a family member missing around Seshego, Mankweng, Lebowakgomo, Polokwane and surrounding areas to contact their nearest police station,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

The court case was on Monday postponed to 27 January for further investigations. Last week, the Tzaneen family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) of the South African Police Service was commended following the apprehension of Dube, who the police said was wanted for at least 14 charges of rape and robbery. Limpopo provincial spokesperson for the SAPS Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the horrific crimes were committed between July last year and August this year.

“It is alleged that the suspect committed these despicable acts in the Tzaneen policing area under Mopani District at Pharare, Mogophong, Mogoloboto and Burgersdorp villages. The female victims aged between 22 and 46 were reportedly lured by the suspect, who falsely advertised non-existent domestic and security employment opportunities on social media, Facebook platform,” Mojapelo said. Some of the desperate victims travelled from as far as KwaZulu-Natal and neighbouring Lesotho. “The suspect patiently waited for the unsuspecting victims at taxi ranks and bus terminals. On their arrival, he would make some excuses and walk with the victims utilising a road that passes through the bush to arrive at their destination. He would then ultimately rape and rob them of their belongings and then flee the scene,” Mojapelo said.