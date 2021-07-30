Conducting of court cases under trees angers union

Apart from believing it’s an inappropriate venue, the PSA says it exposes officials to danger as security has not been enhanced. It is of the opinion temporary mobile structures would have been a better option as the outdoor arrangement contravenes section 8 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Also, priority cases could have been transferred to other courts.

Due to its poor condition the court was closed on July 21, but the Department of Justice decided to continue allowing it to conduct cases under trees. A prohibition notice was issued by the Department of Employment and Labour, stating that the building posed an immediate danger of collapse that may cause fatal injuries.

’’The arrangement is unprofessional and exposes officials to danger as security has not been enhanced. Other options, such as the provision of temporary mobile structures, could have ensured uninterrupted services whilst maintaining the dignity of customers and employees,’’ the PSA said.