Makosha Village - A captain in the police who also owns a tavern in Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two brothers, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Monday. Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the tavern owner was arrested after the incident at Makosha Village, near Giyani in Limpopo.

"It is alleged that at about 11pm on Saturday, as the suspect was about to close his tavern which is located at Makosha Village near Giyani, a fight started between him and some customers.

"The suspect took his wife's firearm, which was in the car and shot two men, who are brothers. One man died at the scene and the other one was taken to Mankweng Hospital where he died."

Dlamini said members of the community then torched the tavern, the suspect's house and four cars.

"The suspect was arrested and handed over to the Ipid. He will appear at the Giyani Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder," said Dlamini.

