Vuwani -Two siblings, accused of killing their police warrant officer father, and two other co-accused appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate's Court on Friday, Limpopo police said.

Warrant Officer Alugumi Nemugumoni, 54, was stabbed to death in front of his house at Tshakhuma outside Thohoyandou at night last week. He was laid to rest this week.

Nemugumoni was a member of the Levubu South African Police Service (SAPS).

Police investigations led to the arrest of his daughters, aged 21 and 31, as well as two other men within a few days.

The two men, aged 19 and 26, are brothers, said spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

''The brothers are known to be notorious criminals and are likely to be connected to other crimes. All faced charges of murder and conspiracy to murder.''

The case was postponed to next month for bail application.

African News Agency/ANA