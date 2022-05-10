Employee shot as robbers hit fuel depot, stealing diesel worth R5m

Pretoria – Diesel worth over R5.5 million has been stolen after robbers attacked a fuel depot in Limpopo, shooting an employee, before fleeing in six fully loaded fuel trucks. The shot employee is in a critical condition after the robbery which took place at a Louis Trichardt diesel depot situated in the industrial area of the town.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a task team comprising detectives from the provincial, district and station levels had been established to trace the group of unknown suspects after the incident happened on Saturday evening. “It is alleged that the manager of the depot, which sells diesel in bulk, opened the gate for a truck which entered the premises under the pretence of buying diesel,” said Mojapelo. “Suddenly, the occupants jumped out armed with firearms and took the remote control and cellphones from the manager. In the process, the manager was also robbed of cash.”

The perpetrators then forced the manager into another room and locked him inside. The other four employees at the premises were robbed of cellphones, tied up with cable ties and locked in separate rooms. “During the robbery, a company driver who was sitting in a truck parked at the premises was shot and seriously injured. The suspects then came in, driving six trucks, and filled them up with diesel worth R5.5 million before they drove off,” said Mojapelo.

“Police were called and on arrival at the scene they found the injured man aged 43. He was taken to the hospital.” Preliminary police investigations revealed the registration plate fitted onto one of the trucks belonged to a Volvo sedan in Gauteng province. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has instructed the task team members to hunt down the criminals and bring them to book.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or call the toll-free number 08600 10111 or may contact the nearest police station,” Limpopo police said. Investigations are continuing. IOL