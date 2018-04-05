Lephalale - Five people died after an open bakkie they were traveling in capsized and crashed along the R518 near Lephalale on Friday, Limpopo police said.

Twenty-six people were travelling in the bakkie on their way to a church service in Marapong near Lephalale, said spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

''Three females and two men died when a Toyota bakkie they were traveling in capsized and rolled several times. Three people died instantly and two succumbed to injuries on arrival at Lephalale district hospital. The names of the deceased will be made known once the next-of-kin have been notified.''

The cause of accident is not yet known. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

African News Agency/ANA