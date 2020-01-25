PRETORIA - The total number of confirmed foot and mouth disease (FMD) affected locations in Limpopo has increased to 16 since the outbreak in the province late last year, according to the agriculture, land reform, and rural development department.
"The department wishes to emphasise that the new cases found do not mean that the outbreak is actively spreading," the department said in a statement.
"It is an indication that the disease control efforts are effective in identifying positive locations, which became infected after the initial spread of the disease from specific [livestock] auctions in September and October 2019."
Most of the positive locations, all in Limpopo, were found as a result of the continued trace-forward and trace-back investigations of the FMD outbreak, the department said.
This meant that all premises with links to known positive locations and specific auctions were followed up and tested. More than 130 points were identified and precautionary quarantine had been lifted on 57 properties that had proven negative for FMD after clinical examination and testing.