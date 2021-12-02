Former minister Collins Chabane remembered for his intellect, humility and simplicity

Pretoria – Deputy President David Mabuza has paid a courtesy visit to the family of late former minister of public service and administration, Ohm Collins Chabane, in Xikundu, Limpopo province. Chabane was killed in a car accident on March 15, 2015.

Mabuza said Chabane will be remembered for numerous attributes including his simplicity and humility. “The late Ohm Collins Chabane will forever be remembered as a patriot who was admired and respected for his simplicity, humility, intellect and commitment to serve all our people and our movement,” Mabuza said. In Chabane’s honour, Mabuza further committed to work together with the Limpopo provincial government on various legacy projects focusing on poverty alleviation and youth development.

Chabane and his two protectors – Sergeant Lesiba Sekele and Sergeant Lawrence Lentsoane – were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on the N1 highway in Limpopo in the early hours of March 15, 2015. At the time, national spokesperson for the ANC Zizi Kodwa said Chabane was one of the “most committed cadres” of the ANC’s struggle movement. Chabane was an all-rounder who was good in sport as well as a good lawyer.

“(He was) very disciplined, very dedicated in terms of his work, very focused.” “He played an important role in the development of the ANC constitution and equally played a role in the development of South Africa’s Constitution.” “He followed and understood our principle … we are serving the people, not us,” Kodwa said.