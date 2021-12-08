Four teenagers found guilty of killing Thoriso Themane

Rustenburg - Four teenagers were found guilty for the murder of Thoriso Themane on Wednesday in the Limpopo High Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. NPA spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said two others were found guilty of common assault charges.

“The two adults Alfred Mothapo and Chuene Maleka were convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The court remarked that Maleka and Mothapo upon their arrival at Mothapo's house saw the deceased without enquiring. “They then joined the group to assault the deceased with open hands and kicked him with booted feet. This was the evidence of the state witnesses. The police were called to the scene but never arrived and Maleka and Mothapo decided to leave the group,” she said. The two adults who were convicted on assault charfeges submitted a guilty plea statement which stated that they slapped the deceased and kicked him out of their vehicle and they then left the scene while the group of minors continued to assault the deceased. The court found them guilty on the count of common assault.

Thoriso Themane, 28, was assaulted in 2019 at Fauna Park in Polokwane after the teenagers accused him of taking a cap belonging to one of them. He died later in hospital. “The deceased tried to break loose from the group several times, however, the offenders caught him. At some stage, he was assaulted for 15 to 20 minutes and at all times when the events were unfolding the state witness was taking video footage,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. The case was postponed to February 24 for sentencing proceedings.