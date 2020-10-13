Hawks strike again as they arrest police detective accused of extortion, corruption

Johannesburg - A police detective accused of corruption was arrested by members of the Hawks in Polokwane on Tuesday.

The Hawks said they arrested the 52-year-old warrant officer, who cannot be named as he has yet to appear before court, for alleged corruption.

The Hawks allege that the police detective, who is stationed at the Westernberg Police Station, had been extorting money from a suspect whom police had arrested on drug dealing charges. It is alleged that the police detective had been extorting money in exchange for him “making the docket disappear”.

Captain Matimba Maluleke, a spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo said R6000 had been handed to the police officer by the suspect, but the police detective demanded more money and that was when the victim reported the police officer to the Hawks.

“The suspect was arrested in the city immediately after receiving a R6000 gratification from the victim. The suspect was also found in possession of more than R27 000 in cash,” said Maluleke.