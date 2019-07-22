File picture: Mériele Oliveira Méri/Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will on Monday visit Limpopo where it will inspect public health care facilities in the province. In a statement the SAHRC said its Chairperson, Adv. Bongani Majola, "will assess health care facilities in the province".

The inspection is in line with the commission’s mandate contained in Section 184(1) (b) of the Constitution, which obliges the SAHRC to promote the protection of human rights, monitor and assess the observance of human rights in South Africa.

There have been numerous complaints about services at state hospitals, where patients queue for hours. Law suits against the health department for botched procedures at these institutions are also on the rise.

"As part of his visit in the province, the chairperson, will be inspecting a number of health facilities with the view of gauging the status of public health care in the province," said the statement.

African News Agency (ANA)