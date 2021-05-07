Husband allegedly shoots and kills wife after finding her inside car with another man

Pretoria - Limpopo police have arrested a 34-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in a supermarket parking lot where she was in a vehicle with another man.

Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident is believed to have happened around 2pm.

He said they received a call then rushed to the scene at Polokwane CBD.

“On arrival, the bullet-riddled body of a 32-year-old woman was found inside a motor vehicle,” he said.

According to Mojapelo, preliminary investigations revealed that the woman, believed to be from Seshego township, was together with a certain man inside the said vehicle when her husband arrived.

Mojapelo said an argument allegedly ensued and the 34-year-old husband drew a firearm and shot the woman several times.

“She died instantly. The man who is reported to have been together with the deceased allegedly fled from the scene and his identity is still subject for investigation. Police later recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the murder,” said Mojapelo.

“The firearm will be subjected to ballistic examination to determine if it was used in the commission of other serious crimes. Its lawfulness will also form part of the unfolding investigations.”

Police said the motive for the killing is unknown “but domestic violence cannot be ruled out”.

“The suspect will be appearing in Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon, facing a charge of murder,” said Mojapelo.

Police have appealed to community members to seek professional assistance when confronted with domestic or relationship challenges and to desist from resorting to “extreme measures which often lead to serious injuries or the loss of life”.

In February, an extensive manhunt was launched by the SAPS in Limpopo after a 63-year-old man allegedly shot his 55-year-old wife multiple times, instantly killing her.