It's a piece of CAKE! Limpopo cake artist creates life-size replica of Grammy winner Black Coffee

Cape Town – Limpopo-based cake artist Kurhula Makhuvele of Fine Bakes has created a life size cake of DJ Black Coffee who recently won his first Grammy Award. The South African DJ and producer won in the category Best Dance/Electronic Album for Subconsciously at this year's awards.

Makhuvele is a cake artist who uses everyday life as an inspiration to create delicious cakes that look like ordinary objects. Makhuvele says that this is the tallest cake she has ever made, measuring at 2 metres and weighing more than 100 kg. She says that there are 84 layers of cake sponges on the cake and that she has had a lot of fun making the cake.

The edible chocolate Grammy Award weighs 1.45kg and is 34cm tall, she says adding that the cake version is slightly bigger than an actual Grammy award. Doing a life-size cake has always been my dream, Makhuvele says. On April 9, Makhuvele took to Facebook to say, "I am so inspired to celebrate our very own. As you have seen guys, I am obsessed with sculpted cakes.

"Black Coffee has won the Grammy and Fine Bakes wants to create a life-size cake for our talented South African musician." "A cake that looks exactly like him and hopefully the same height as him – (dancing emoji) pretty cool right?" At the time, Makhuvele called on South Africans to support her dream of creating this extraordinary cake by donating in monetary value or time to bring this masterpiece to life.

The life-sized cake will go to Buhlebezwe Children's home. Born in Giyani, in north-eastern Limpopo, Makhuvele started baking and cooking at a young age. Makhuvele says she is passionate about food and has always baked at home for family events. Makhuvele says she makes some of the creative cakes for her YouTube channel, where she shows viewers how she makes them.

"The cakes are inspired by various foods, brands and everyday objects. Whenever I look at something, I ask myself if I can make it. “People usually don't believe that they are cakes. I have to show them the cut version for them to be convinced that all my work is cake. "A big thank you to @[email protected] for partnering with us to make this cake possible," she said.