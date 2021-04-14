Justice for Lufuno: Limpopo schoolgirl arrested for assault after viral video

Johannesburg – A 15-year-old Limpopo schoolgirl has been arrested for the brutal assault of Lufuno Mavhungu, who was captured on video being beaten her at Mbilwi Secondary School this week. The schoolgirl has been charged with assault and will be charged as a minor, in accordance with the Child Justice Act. Mavhungu, 15, overdosed on prescription pills and died by suicide on Monday after she was allegedly assaulted at school. Her assault was captured on video by other pupils, who could be heard laughing as she was being beaten. The police have opened an inquest docket to further investigate her death. She was found lying unconscious in her bedroom by her mother, who rushed her to hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said police had opened an inquest docket after Mavhungu’s alleged suicide.

He reported that police had arrested the schoolgirl on Wednesday after a case of assault was opened on Wednesday morning at a local police station in Thohoyandou.

“An inquest docket has been opened and police investigations are continuing.

“The arrested child will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act,” said Mojapelo.

On Tuesday, community members and pupils at the school staged a protest, calling for ‘Justice for Lufuno’.

In the meanwhile, the education authorities in Limpopo appointed ‘learner support agents’ to provide emotional support to vulnerable pupils.

On Tuesday, Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo expressed concern about the bullying incident and was awaiting a formal report about the incident from the school principal.

“It is quite disturbing to witness this level of violent behaviour among young people.

“We strongly condemn such conduct that has turned our schools into horrendous havens of those who have no regards for their peers.

“Bullying is wrong and will never be tolerated in our schools,” said Boshielo.

Boshielo said those who were involved in the bullying incident would face the music.

“It is important that we also capacitate our schools to strengthen enforcement of their code of conduct, especially on such incidents.

“Education is a societal matter, therefore putting the responsibility on all of us to ensure a safe learning and teaching environment," said Boshielo.

Meanwhile, on social media, calls for ‘#JusticeForLufuno’ continued to reverberate on Wednesday.

IOL