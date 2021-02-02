Limpopo businessmen accused of trying to bribe Special Investigating Unit officer with R300K

Pretoria – Two Limpopo businessmen, Jack Maake and Matome Prince Mathole, have appeared in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court charged with corruption, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday. Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the Hawks arrested Maake, 44, and Mathole, 34, after they allegedly tried to bribe an undercover investigator of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). “The pair was arrested in November 2019 by the Directorate for Priority Crimes (Hawks). This is after they allegedly bribed an SIU investigator to exclude a part in a report that recommended their company be charged criminally for corruption. “They further asked the SIU member to reduce the amount to be paid back,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. “There were findings which had stated that the service provider should pay back R3 million and face criminal charges for a tender that was not serviced although they submitted documents to the Mopani Municipality for payments.

“The suspects met with the investigator and gave a R300 000 bribe, which led to their immediate arrest.”

Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter was postponed to March 15, and it would be heard in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

“The prosecution, led by advocate Dalton Tshinyani, requested that the matter be postponed to 15 March, 2021, and the case was transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, which is located at the High Court of South Africa: Limpopo Division.

’’The high court has reserved two courtrooms that will function as a Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in the province from 1 March, 2021.”

Malabi-Dzhangi said Matome and Mathole are out on R50 000 bail each.

Last year, the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team arrested a 48-year-old public prosecutor for alleged corruption in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

The suspect, who worked at the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court, was arrested after he allegedly demanded a R6 000 "gratification" from a suspect who had been charged with reckless and negligent driving, Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said at the time.

African News Agency (ANA)