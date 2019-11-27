File picture.

Makhado - An unknown person in Limpopo will become R114 million richer overnight after winning the PowerBall jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at Sharp Supermarket in Makhado, Limpopo.

The winner, who is not yet known to ITHUBA, spent a mere R15 on the winning ticket, using a manual selection method and ended up hitting the jackpot of total of R114 242 816.50.

The winning numbers are: 2, 8, 11, 13, 32 and the PowerBall is 03.

“With a jackpot of this magnitude, we really hope that the winner will make contact with us today still. We encourage all players, especially players from Limpopo and those who have recently travelled to the area to check their tickets”, said Busisiwe Msizi, Head of Corporate Relations at ITHUBA.