Thoriso Themane. Picture:Twitter

Johannesburg - The Limpopo education department on Thursday said they were offering counselling to educators and learners at schools in the province after a man was attacked and killed, allegedly by teenagers, so that the focus remained on teaching and learning. Thoriso Themane, 27, was attacked and killed, allegedly by a group of teenagers, at Flora Park in Polokwane outside the school premises on Saturday.

Department spokesperson Sam Makondo said the incident was devastating for everyone involved, not to mention the family of the deceased.

"We are working with the police to assist where we can with whatever information they might need," he said.

"It is important that we allow the law take its course in this regard and not try and do things that will jeopardise the law and its processes."

Makondo urged parents to work with them as the department. “Alone as a department it is not a matter we can succeed. Parents need to check in the mornings what is in the school bags.

"The department always discourages carrying of dangerous weapons in school premises," said Makondo.

Five pupils were arrested after the weekend assault on Themane. A sixth suspect was arrested on Thursday morning. More arrests are believed to be imminent.

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Makoma Makhurupetje said the case was being given priority by law enforcement. A task team headed by the police has been instituted to tackle crime in the province. This comes as a petition and a social media campaign have been launched to ensure justice following the murder.

The teens, aged between 15 and 16, made a brief appearance behind closed doors in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday and the matter was postponed.

African News Agency (ANA)