Limpopo government delivers 10 buses to get children with special needs to school safely

By Simon Majadibodu Some parents of children with special needs are breathing a sigh of relief after 10 buses were provided to special schools in the province this week.

The buses were delivered by Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya during a hand-over ceremony that was held at the Bana Ba Thari Special School in Solomondale, this week. Special needs children at some of the schools had been without buses for years, with parents forced to use public transport, which was not the most ideal mode of transport given the children’s special needs. The MEC also handed over 35 vehicles intended to assist the schools with administrative tasks and revealed that prior to the handover, the schools had lacked buses and vehicles in previous years. She handed over 22 Isuzu vans, four Fort Rangers, 6 Mahindra’s and two Nissan Hardbody bakkies, for the special schools’ administrative tasks.

The special schools handed vehicles were Asiphumelele, Bana Ba Thari, Benedict and Hope, Bosele, Botlokwa, Fulufhelo, General Piet Joubert, Grace and Hope, Grace and Love, Helene Franz and Ipelegeng. Jane Furse, Lebone, Letaba, Matobule, Mahlasedi, Mhinga, New Horizon, Nthabiseng, Pfunanani, Phatlaphadima, Ratanang, Rehlahleng, Rethuseng, Rivoni, Sedibeng, Setotolwane, Siloe, Suzan Strijdom, Thusang, Tshilidzini, Tshilwavhusiku, Tsoga O Itirele, Yingisani, and Ramakgwakgwa also received the vehicles. The special schools cater to learners with disabilities, including those who are severely intellectually impaired, physically impaired, mildly to moderately intellectually impaired, deaf, and blind.

The 10 buses were be given to ten special schools in Limpopo by MEC of Education Mavhungu Leule-Ramakhaya, to aid in transportation of learners. Picture: Supplied “These bakkies are for administrative purposes available to enable the special needs schools to provide quality education and support for learners with special needs through these key and important resources for the smooth running of schools,” she said. Meanwhile, 10 buses were be given to Bana Ba Thari, General Piet Joubert, Setotolwane, Phatlaphadima, Yingisani, Rehlahleng, Fulufhelo, Mhinga, Tshilwavhusiko and Thusang special schools. “The distribution of these vehicles were motivated by the need to ensure that transportation needs for learners is provided.”

Speaking to IOL News, Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson, Matome Taueatsoala, said parents and learners used to endure difficulties with the lack of transportation. “Some learners whose parents could afford public transport got the learners into the public transport, however, it posed safety challenges for the learners as they need constant support and care due to the nature of their disabilities.” Taueatsoala said the buses and vehicles will help improve the quality of teaching and learning for the learners.