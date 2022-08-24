Limpopo Health MEC causes stir on social media calling on hospital to charge foreigner for treatment

Durban - Health MEC in Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has created a stir on social media after she called on a hospital to charge a foreign national for treatment. In the clip posted on Twitter, Ramathuba said it is only in South Africa that people come into the country and expect treatment. She was reportedly addressing a Zimbabwean patient at a government hospital.

The MEC told the patient she would not be discharged until she paid her bill. “You must charge her,” Ramathuba told hospital staff. She said when she was travelling abroad, she had to prove she could fend for herself if she fell ill.

"I went to Canada, you know before I entered the country, before they gave me a visa, I must show proof that if I fell sick in Canada, I will be able to cater for myself," she said. "It is only in South Africa where people just come in," she added.

Limpopo Health MEC and provincial ANC official Dr Phophi Ramathuba to Zimbabwean patient admitted at a hospital in Bela-BelaP:

'You're supposed to be with Mnangagwa, he doesn't give me money to operate you guys. Now I must operate you with my limited budget...' #SadReality pic.twitter.com/rmC1iuOoR5 — Thohoyandou 🇿🇦 🇧🇼 (@AlbaMokopane) August 23, 2022 Thank you MEC of health in limpopo @PhophiRamathuba it's about time Zimbabweans and all foreigners pay for services we give them at our health facilities #NationalShutdown #malema #foreigners #Zimbabweans pic.twitter.com/xaWvOqm0mu — Minister Aron Motswaledi suporter 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@JohnWickwaMams) August 23, 2022 Ramathuba also noted public comment over Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s recent sentiments on foreign nationals. Earlier this year, Motsoaledi came under fire after saying SA is the only country where foreign nationals run to after committing crimes in their country.

Ramathuba said Motsoaledi was not xenophobic or anti-Semitic. “He was working in health, and he knows the pain, and people call him xenophobic and say he’s anti-Semitic. He is not anti-anybody. Minister Motsoaledi was feeling the pain,” she said. The MEC’s comments have received mixed reviews on social media.

Dr Phophi didn't refuse the Zim lady care. She just stated that public health bares the burden of Zim nationals. This is a common sentiment amongst SA healthworkers, who bare the weight of the influx first before caring to citizens who are provisioned for by national treasury — Rra Baki🕴️ (@KomaneRre) August 24, 2022 Thank you so much Dr Phophi, we're exhausted!! Zimbabweans must be stopped from abusing our taxes https://t.co/F9Qt75y6Vu — ʝบsт༙ ♡Aˢᵃᶰᵗᵉ༙ ❥ (@Asante_Mckay) August 24, 2022