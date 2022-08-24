Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Limpopo Health MEC causes stir on social media calling on hospital to charge foreigner for treatment

Dr Phophi Ramathuba Picture: Facebook

Dr Phophi Ramathuba Picture: Facebook

Published 16m ago

Share

Durban - Health MEC in Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has created a stir on social media after she called on a hospital to charge a foreign national for treatment.

In the clip posted on Twitter, Ramathuba said it is only in South Africa that people come into the country and expect treatment. She was reportedly addressing a Zimbabwean patient at a government hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement

The MEC told the patient she would not be discharged until she paid her bill.

“You must charge her,” Ramathuba told hospital staff.

She said when she was travelling abroad, she had to prove she could fend for herself if she fell ill.

More on this

"I went to Canada, you know before I entered the country, before they gave me a visa, I must show proof that if I fell sick in Canada, I will be able to cater for myself," she said.

"It is only in South Africa where people just come in," she added.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramathuba also noted public comment over Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s recent sentiments on foreign nationals. Earlier this year, Motsoaledi came under fire after saying SA is the only country where foreign nationals run to after committing crimes in their country.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramathuba said Motsoaledi was not xenophobic or anti-Semitic.

“He was working in health, and he knows the pain, and people call him xenophobic and say he’s anti-Semitic. He is not anti-anybody. Minister Motsoaledi was feeling the pain,” she said.

The MEC’s comments have received mixed reviews on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall