Limpopo man arrested in hospital on 14 charges of rape and robbery

PRETORIA – The Tzaneen family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) of the South African Police Service has been commended following the apprehension of a wanted suspect, a 34-year-old man sought for at least 14 charges of rape and robbery. Limpopo provincial spokesperson for the SAPS, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the horrific crimes were committed between July last year and August this year.

“It is alleged that the suspect committed these despicable acts in Tzaneen policing area under Mopani District at Pharare, Mogophong, Mogoloboto and Burgersdorp villages. The female victims aged between 22 and 46 were reportedly lured by the suspect, who falsely advertised non-existent domestic and security employment opportunities on social media, Facebook platform,” Mojapelo said. Some of the desperate victims travelled from as far as KwaZulu-Natal and the neighbouring Lesotho. “The suspect patiently waited for the unsuspecting victims at taxi ranks and bus terminals. On their arrival, he would make some excuses and walk with the victims utilising a road that passes through the bush to arrive at their destination. He would then ultimately rape and rob them of their belongings and then flee the scene,” Mojapelo said.

The suspect was sought for 14 cases of rape and robbery that took place in the villages under the Tzaneen policing area. The cases were later transferred to the Tzaneen FCS unit. “The team worked tirelessly and managed to track down the suspect within a period of three months. He was arrested on Saturday, 6 November, 2021, at Letaba hospital. This after he was admitted with a gunshot wound allegedly sustained in Burgersdorp village near a graveyard on 2 November 2021,” Mojapelo said. The 34-year-old is expected to appear in Tzaneen Magistrate’s court, as soon as he recovers in hospital.