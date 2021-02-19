Limpopo man remanded in custody for killing second wife

Pretoria – A 63-year-old Limpopo man who was arrested earlier this month in connection with the murder of his second wife has been remanded in custody by the Malamulele magistrate court. Skhetho Daniel Maswanganyi appeared in court on Thursday to answer charges of murdering his 55-year old wife on February 6 at Mbhalati village near Giyani. “He was remanded in custody until 22 February for further police investigations,” Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said. Maswanganyi was arrested on February 9 at about 7pm in his hideout in an unoccupied house at Tshimbupve Village in the Vuwani policing area outside Thohoyandou. Police said he allegedly shot Tsakani Joyce Maswanganyi repeatedly with his licenced firearm following a heated argument.

Police were summoned but on arrival Maswanganyi had already fled the scene. The firearm allegedly used in the murder was found and confiscated.

Preliminary police investigations indicated that the motive for the incident might be domestic violence but Ngoepe said the probe was still ongoing.

Earlier this week, a 37-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend in Limpopo appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court.

Ngoepe said Jupiter Makgatho appeared for the murder of 30-year-old Tshepo Daisy Makola on Tuesday last week. He was denied bail and his case was postponed to February 22.

Makgatho was arrested on February 11 at Tshikombani village outside Thohoyandou, following a police manhunt.

Ngoepe said Makola’s lifeless body was found in a pool of blood following an alleged argument with Makgatho, who allegedly stabbed her with a sharp object before fleeing the scene.

Ngoepe said the motive behind the incident was not clear but domestic violence could not be ruled out.

African News Agency (ANA)