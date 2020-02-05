Coronavirus

PRETORIA -The Limpopo health department said on Wednesday that a man who was placed in isolation after displaying a high fever and flu-like symptoms had tested negative for the coronavirus.

“An employee at the Groblers Bridge border [between South Africa and Botswana] who had a high fever was taken for a screening for the coronavirus and was certified negative,” said Limpopo health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana.

Shikwambana told Jacaranda FM the patient had been isolated at the Modimolle MDR hospital until a diagnosis was forthcoming. 

Panic had been heightened around the potential for infection because the man had been in contact with luggage and screening people at the border, he added. 

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the department had deployed professional nurses and environmental health practitioners at the  border post for monitoring purposes. 

This comes after the government of Botswana reported that five cases of suspected coronavirus were registered at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport. On Monday, the country's health ministry cautioned, however, that there were no confirmed cases of the virus as yet. 

African News Agency 

 