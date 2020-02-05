Coronavirus

PRETORIA -The Limpopo health department said on Wednesday that a man who was placed in isolation after displaying a high fever and flu-like symptoms had tested negative for the coronavirus.

“An employee at the Groblers Bridge border [between South Africa and Botswana] who had a high fever was taken for a screening for the coronavirus and was certified negative,” said Limpopo health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana.

Shikwambana told Jacaranda FM the patient had been isolated at the Modimolle MDR hospital until a diagnosis was forthcoming.

Panic had been heightened around the potential for infection because the man had been in contact with luggage and screening people at the border, he added.