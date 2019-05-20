File photo: African News Agency (ANA)



Mokopane - A Limpopo mother whose child died following a vicious attack by dogs at a tavern over the weekend could face charges over the incident, police said on Monday night.

The three-year-old girl was attacked while out with her mother, 36, at a tavern in Mahwelereng, just outside Mokopane, on Saturday evening.





According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, upon arrival at the tavern, the mother put the sleeping child in a room while she went into the tavern.





"The little girl woke up and wandered [into] the backyard of the tavern and that's when she got attacked by the dogs until the other patrons came to her rescue.





"The child was taken to the hospital but sadly, she was certified dead on arrival".





Ngoepe confirmed to IOL that investigations were underway into the child's death and said the mother could possibly face charges over the matter.





"There is a possibility that we can charge her... we're still hard at work getting to the bottom of this matter," he said.





He could not confirm what happened to the dogs following the attack on the girl.





Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba meanwhile condemned the incident and issued a stern rebuke to parents who took children to drinking spots, saying it was "totally uncalled for.





