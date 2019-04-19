Picture: kat wilcox/Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - Thohoyandou police in Limpopo are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a female municipal worker was run over by a municipal truck on Friday morning. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Vuledzani DathiIt, said a 37-year-old employee of Thulamela Municipality, Mbadi Mashonelo, was allegedly run over by a municipal truck whilst collecting refuse in the Thohoyandou CBD.

DathiIt said it was alleged that the driver was apparently unaware the woman was behind the truck.

He said the driver reversed the truck and instantly killed the woman who worked in the Extended Public Work Programme (EPWP).

Police are investigating the circumstances around the accident.

African News Agency/ANA