Limpopo police arrest man and seize abalone worth R9m

Pretoria - Limpopo police arrested a 35-year-old man, after he was allegedly found in possession of abalone, with an estimated value of R9 million, in Polokwane, on Wednesday. The arrest comes after police embarked on an operation around the City of Polokwane.

Police stopped a truck on the N1 north, in Westenburg. They then searched the truck and discovered 76 boxes packed with abalone. “The recoveries were handed over to inspectors attached to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for safe-keeping and disposal thereof,” police said. Police also confiscated the truck.

“These types of operations will continue as part of concerted efforts by the police in Limpopo to bring smuggling of valuable protected species to a stop,” said Major General Jan Scheepers. The suspect is expected to appear in Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon. IOL