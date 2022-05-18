Limpopo police launch manhunt for elderly woman’s killers

Pretoria - Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly murdered an elderly woman whose body was found in her house in Kuranta village. The woman's body was discovered in her house on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects used a sharp object to kill the 85-year-old woman. . “Emergency services were called and the elderly woman was certified dead on the scene.” Mojapelo said the 85-year-old was identified as Maidi Puledi Malefofane.

He said the motive for the crime will be determined during the course of investigation. “The district commissioner, Major-General Willie Mashava, has been directed to lead the team that has already started hunting down the killers. I call on community members to assist the police by providing valuable information that can lead to the arrest of these criminals," said Lieutenant-General Hadebe. Anyone with information that can assist the police to track down the suspects may contact the branch commander Warrant Officer Nthai Modjadji at 060 996 0062 or investigating officer Sergeant Ronnie Nakana at 073 976 8285 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

In a similar incident in the same province, police in Tzaneen arrested six suspects aged between 22 and 44 for the murder of a 23-year-old woman who was killed in March 2022. “A group of people were reportedly socialising at a house in Morutji village in the Tzaneen policing area on 1 March 2022 when one of the men allegedly shot the victim. She was taken to hospital where she died on arrival,” Mojapelo said. The suspect had been on the run since the incident.

The woman was identified as Kgaogelo Maake, from Mamotintane village in Mankweng. During the investigation the police discovered that the suspect was a local musician and they found him hiding at his aunt’s place in Mohlakamosoma village. “A further probe led to the arrest of two women and a man believed to be the suspect’s wife, brother-in-law and an aunt. The three were arrested for defeating the ends of justice after they allegedly took the suspect’s firearm and concealed it at Relela village," Mojapelo said.

The firearm was recovered with serial numbers filed off. Police arrested two more suspects who are believed to be friends of the musician and recovered two firearms with their serial numbers filed off. “The two have been charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.”