Polokwane - Police in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for an awaiting-trial prisoner who escaped from custody.

Police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the escape took place on Wednesday afternoon.

"It is alleged that the court orderlies booked out prisoners to Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court at about 08:30 in the morning. After the court proceedings, the prisoners were then escorted back to the police station in a police van where upon arrival, the police opened the vehicle to escort the prisoners back to the holding cells but one prisoner escaped and vanished into the nearby bushes and has since been sought by the police."

"The suspect has been identified as Brian Madoda, aged 22 years, from Zimbabwe, who was arrested under illegal immigration Act."

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect was requested to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Mohlala on 0825658234 or the police emergency number on 08600 10111.

African News Agency/ANA