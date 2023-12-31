Limpopo police launch operation to safeguard women, children, and the elderly after disturbing rape in Tshidzini Village

In response to a harrowing incident of alleged rape and kidnapping in Tshidzini village, the Limpopo police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, issued a directive to prioritise the safety of women, children, and vulnerable groups, including the elderly. This also comes weeks after South Africans and the global community observed 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The alleged rape and kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl is believed to have happened on Christmas Day until December 27. The mother of the victim reported that her daughter, who had visited a relative in the same village on December 23 went missing on December 25 around 9pm, the Limpopo police said. It was at this time that the mother received a distressing call informing her that her daughter had left home to play with other children but had not returned.

The victim's disappearance was reported to the police and on December 27, at around 7pm, the mother was notified that her daughter had been found by a passer-by in an abandoned room in the village, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that three unknown males were seen leaving the same room. Details emerging from the investigation reveal that the 15-year-old girl was forcefully dragged by the suspects while walking back home, the police said.

Once inside an abandoned house, one of the suspects allegedly raped her on both Monday and Tuesday. Following the incident, the trio left the victim at the house, triggering a swift manhunt for their apprehension, the police said. In response to the gravity of the situation, Hadebe declared, “The safety of women and children has reached a critical point. It is against this background that all resources in the Tshaulu policing precinct have been mobilized to apprehend the suspects.” Expressing concern over the prevalence of patriarchal norms that perpetuate violence, Hadebe added, “We must deal with pervasive patriarchal norms that promote the use of violence as an acceptable social practice. It cannot be right that women and children are continuously subjected to inhumane acts. This has to stop.”