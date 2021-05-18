Limpopo police launch search for missing teen girl

Johannesburg - Limpopo police have launched a search operation for a missing teenage girl. Khanyisa Nkosinathi Baloyi, 13, was last seen a fortnight ago, on Sunday, May 9.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Monatse Mamabolo said the teenager, who is from Mano'mbe, Homu 14C Village, is a Grade 8 pupil at Cata Secondary School in Mafarana Village outside Tzaneen in the Mopani District.

“It is alleged that she was last seen on Sunday, 09 May 2021 after she left home without informing anyone where she was going.

“No one knows what type of clothes she was wearing during her disappearance.

“A search operation was conducted by the police, from her friends and relatives without success,” said Mamabolo.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact investigating Warrant Officer Thomson Khayizeni Manganyi at 082 414 6709, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, their nearest police station or at MySAPSApp.

