Convicted double murderer Clement Mashego. Picture: Supplied (SAPS)

Polokwane - The South African Police Service (SAPS) management in Limpopo has welcomed the conviction and subsequent sentencing of a 37-year-old man for the murder of his traffic officer girlfriend and her mother in the Dennilton policing area almost two years ago. On August 27, 2017, at about 10pm, Clement Mashego arrived at the home of his girlfriend Kotelo Tshepi, 26, at Malaeneg section, Ntwane village and confronted both her and her 62-year-old mother Makitla Chileki, Constable Maphure Manamela said on Sunday.

"During the process, Mashego shot and killed the two women and fled the scene."

He was tracked down and arrested following the double murder, and during his arrest police recovered the murder weapon. Investigations revealed that, prior to the murder, Mashego had taken his friend's firearm from the safe after stealing the key. Tshepi was employed at the Ellias Motswaledi Municipality in Groblersdal.

"This complex case was assigned to Detective Sergeant Pex Thobejane of SAPS, Motetema. The dedicated member thoroughly and responsively investigated this case, ensuring that Mashego is kept in custody until he was convicted and ultimately sentenced," Manamela said.

On Friday, the Polokwane High Court sentenced Mashego to an effective 28 years in prison - two terms of 23 years for the murders, five years for the theft of a firearm, five years for unlawful possession of a firearm, and one year for the unlawful possession of ammunition. Some of the sentences would run concurrently.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba applauded the investigating officer for working hard to ensure that justice prevailed. "The sentence will serve as a deterrent to all those who disrespect the law and take advantage of the vulnerable," Ledwaba said.

African News Agency (ANA)