Limpopo shop assistant at fruit and vegetable retailer is R16 million richer after bagging Lotto jackpot

A Limpopo resident is smiling all the way to the bank after bagging R16 million in the Lotto jackpot. The May 4 draw saw one person match all six numbers correctly.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the person purchased their winning ticket using the Capitec banking app. The winner opted for a R10 quick-pick. The shop assistant at a local fruit and vegetable retail store, the winner, said that despite her newfound wealth, she remains grounded in her values. She expressed her intentions to stay true to herself and her roots. "All I have ever wanted to do was build my family a huge, beautiful house. Now I can finally do that. That is the only big thing I intend to do with this win.

“I will continue to work at the retail store, I will continue to live my life as I have been, this money will not change the person that I am. Only my family and I will know just how better our lives have become, thanks to the National Lottery.” Ituba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, said: "It is pleasing to see dreams coming true through the National Lottery jackpots. We convey our best wishes to the winner and her family," said Mabuza. As part of its commitment to responsible gaming Ithuba outlined the following.

– All winners of R50,000 and above received trauma counselling and financial advice. – Winners receive their tax-free payouts within 72 hours of a valid claim. – Players must be 18 years or older.