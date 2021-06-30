Limpopo student kidnapped, raped, stabbed multiple times allegedly by her ex and his friend

Johannesburg - A 21-year-old Limpopo student is fighting for her life in hospital after being kidnapped, raped, stabbed multiple times and left for dead in bushes. Police believe her ex-boyfriend and his friend were behind the gruesome attack on the Vhembe TVET College student

One person has been arrested while the other is on the run. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 21-year-old victim was in her rented room at Makwarela Location, Thohoyandou, on Sunday when someone, believed to be her ex-boyfriend, arrived with his friend. “The two men allegedly forced her into the boot of their motor vehicle and they then left the area.

“The suspects allegedly drove to Mphaila village and stopped in the bushes where one of the suspects allegedly raped her. They then started… (stabbing) her with a sharp object until she lost consciousness. “Apparently thinking that the victim was dead, they then carried her and attempted to dump her in the bushes. A community member noticed them and alerted other community members who immediately caught one of them and beat him up.” Mojapelo said the other suspect escaped and was on the run. The badly injured suspect was arrested and transferred to hospital where he is under police guard.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the attack and ordered the speedy arrest of the remaining suspect. Mojapelo said cases of kidnapping, rape and attempted murder have been opened. Anyone with information that could help the police in their investigation is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Thabelo Victor Ndou at 071 401 3203, 015 973 5202 or the toll free number 0860010111.