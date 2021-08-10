Limpopo woman in court for fatally stabbing boyfriend with beer bottle

Pretoria - A 24-year-old woman is due to appear at the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo today for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a beer bottle. The man was fatally killed on Saturday evening in Majeje village, Lulekani, outside Phalaborwa.

“It is alleged that a 24-year-old suspect from Majeje village got information that her boyfriend was with another woman near a liquor outlet in the area, and she reportedly rushed to the outlet where she found him with unidentified woman,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “An argument ensued and it is reported that the suspect stabbed the boyfriend with a beer bottle. The victim, aged 36, was certified dead by paramedics on the spot.” Mojapelo said the 24-year-old woman later handed herself over to the South African Police Service stationed at Namakgale.

Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly condemned” the violent incident which resulted in the fatal stabbing. She urged community members to use lawful means when dealing with relationship challenges. “Community members are warned against taking the law into their hands following this incident and must give the police space to handle the case unhindered,” said Hadebe. The 24-year old woman is expected to face a charge of murder.