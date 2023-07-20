Limpopo’s ‘midnight law’ a bid to crack down on alcohol-related crime, abuse

Johannesburg - Rodgers Monama, MEC Economic Development, Environment and Tourism in Limpopo has announced a new Midnight Law will come into effect on August 1, 2023, prohibiting liquor outlets from operating beyond midnight. “It is through this action that the Department will see liquor outlets which our people usually refer to as night-clubs, taverns, shebeens, liquor restaurants etc. being brought to a stand-still by midnight during all operating days,” Monama said.

During his Nelson Mandela Day address at Modimolle Victim Support Centre, Monama indicated that one of the contributing causes leading to Gender Based Violence, Child Abuse, Community Instability, trauma incidents, rape and various other sexual misconducts is alcohol. The MEC has vowed to cut liquor trading hours. “The department needs to play a critical role in reducing alcohol abuse and supporting moderate home drinking as opposed to unsafe nightlife, within various drinking outlets which continue to serve our people alcohol during hours beyond midnight,” said Monama.

The National Liquor Traders Council, which will meet with the MEC to express their concerns about the decision, has expressed disapproval and described the decision as unfair. The council will be tabling concerns about the trading hours and liquor license renewal fees. Convener at the National Liquor Traders Council Lucky Ntimane said: “We feel that it is unfair that taverns have to sacrifice two hours of trade on a daily basis and also having to contend with the proposed higher license renewal fees. The act in its current form is anti-small black owned businesses operating as taverns in the township. “We are hoping for a positive outcome from our engagements with the MEC and we reserve our right to explore all available avenues to ensure that our views are heard and taken into consideration,” Ntimane said.