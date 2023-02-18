Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, February 18, 2023

Load shedding moves to stage 6 on Saturday night

Candles on tables at a Wimpy restaurant in Durbanville. during electricity load shedding.

Rustenburg - Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from Saturday night until Sunday morning , Eskom said on Saturday.

“In order to create space to replenish the emergency generation reserves, Eskom will implement stage 6 load shedding from 20:00 tonight [Saturday] until 05:00 tomorrow [Sunday] morning.

“Thereafter stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice, with the possibility that stage 6 load shedding might again be implemented during Sunday night," Eskom said in a brief statement.

Stage 6 load load shedding equates at least six hours without power a day, possibly in two-hour cycles.

Stage 5 load shedding means around 5000 megawatts of electricity would be cut from the national grid in a staggered bid to prevent a complete grid collapse.

