Load shedding moves to stage 6 on Saturday night

“In order to create space to replenish the emergency generation reserves, Eskom will implement stage 6 load shedding from 20:00 tonight [Saturday] until 05:00 tomorrow [Sunday] morning.

Rustenburg - Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from Saturday night until Sunday morning , Eskom said on Saturday.

“Thereafter stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice, with the possibility that stage 6 load shedding might again be implemented during Sunday night," Eskom said in a brief statement.

Stage 6 load load shedding equates at least six hours without power a day, possibly in two-hour cycles.

Stage 5 load shedding means around 5000 megawatts of electricity would be cut from the national grid in a staggered bid to prevent a complete grid collapse.