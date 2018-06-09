TZANEEN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Maake outside Tzaneen, in conjunction with other role-players, have launched a massive search operation for three children who went missing at Lephepane village between 4pm and 8pm on Saturday, Limpopo police said.

It was believed that the children left their home village of Lephepane to visit their aunt at Mogoboya village, about 15km from their home.

The route "passed a mountain" and they never arrived, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Sunday.

The missing children were Reneliwe Angie Makwela, 12, who was wearing a maroon skirt and maroon long sleeve T-shirt; Ngovo Jack Makwela, 6, who was wearing camouflage trousers, a silver T-shirt, grey jacket, and a grey cap; and Tumelo Ralph Lebepe, 6, who was wearing maroon long trousers, a yellow, blue, and maroon T-shirt, and a grey jacket.

June 10 - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Maake outside Tzaneen, in conjunction with other role-players, have launched a massive search operation for three children who went missing at Lephepane village between 4pm and 8pm on Saturday. Photo: Supplied (SAPS)

Anyone who could assist police with information which could lead to the whereabouts of the children should contact Colonel Cecil Machimana at 082-451-7181, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line sms 32211, or the nearest police station, Ngoepe said.

June 10 - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Maake outside Tzaneen, in conjunction with other role-players, have launched a massive search operation for three children who went missing at Lephepane village between 4pm and 8pm on Saturday. Photo: Supplied (SAPS)

African News Agency(ANA)