Polokwane - Limpopo police found a 23-year-old woman and her two-year-old son lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds in a house in the ga-Thoka village in Mankweng, outside Polokwane, and a 33-year-old man hung in a tree on a nearby mountain.

In a statement, police spokesperson Captain Mohlaka Mashiane said police were condemning the "domestic-related killings" after the man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and son on Friday.

"It is alleged that a passerby noticed the body of a man hanging from the tree on a neighbouring mountain. The police and emergency services were called and on their arrival, he was certified dead. The deceased was identified as a 33-year-old from the same village," Mashiane said.

"Further investigations led the police to his rental house where they made a gruesome discovery. The bodies of his 23-year-old girlfriend and her two-year-old son were found in a pool of blood. Both deceased had stab wounds on their bodies.

"The police condemn any act of violence perpetrated against women and children and we urge everybody experiencing family problems to consult relevant authorities for assistance."

Mashiane said the motive for the incident was not known but added that domestic-related problems could not be ruled out.

African News Agency/ANA