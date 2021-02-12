Man killed, 12 injured in Limpopo bakkie crash
Cape Town – A man was killed and 12 others injured this morning when a bakkie crashed into the roadside barriers on the R71 in Moria, Limpopo.
ER24 paramedics, with the Limpopo EMS, arrived on the scene to find the bakkie on the side of the road against the barrier, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Friday. Several people were found scattered around the vehicle.
’’Medics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead by the Limpopo EMS.
’’Twelve other patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.
’’The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.’’
On Sunday, emergency response teams in North West were left helpless after they arrived at the site of a horror crash in the evening.
Eight people were declared dead at the scene – including a three-year-old child – after a bakkie had veered off the N12 and hurtled into a grass embankment 30km from Wolmaransstad.
Several people escaped with non-life threatening injuries and were treated and transported by paramedics to nearby hospitals.
The force of the crash ejected multiple passengers from the vehicle, leaving bodies strewn across the roadside.
ER24 was unable to clarify what exactly led to the tragic incident.
IOL