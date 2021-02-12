Man killed, 12 injured in Limpopo bakkie crash

Cape Town – A man was killed and 12 others injured this morning when a bakkie crashed into the roadside barriers on the R71 in Moria, Limpopo.

ER24 paramedics, with the Limpopo EMS, arrived on the scene to find the bakkie on the side of the road against the barrier, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Friday. Several people were found scattered around the vehicle.

’’Medics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead by the Limpopo EMS.

’’Twelve other patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

’’The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.’’