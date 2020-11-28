Manhunt for Limpopo escapee who killed cop and looted police station safe
POLICE have launched a manhunt for an inmate who allegedly killed a police officer, stole money from the police station safe, and escaped in Polokwane.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Mutale, outside Thohoyandou, in the Vhembe District.
According to police, the deceased, a 57-year-old warrant officer, routinely visited the cells and was attacked by the suspect who stabbed him several times.
“The suspect took the keys from the deceased and stole money from the safe before escaping,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.
Mojapelo said the suspect, who was previously incarcerated on other crimes, was arrested on Friday on charges of rape, kidnapping and violation of a protection order.
“The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has instructed that a 72-hour activation plan be immediately implemented to track down the killer.”
Cases of murder, robbery and escaping from lawful custody have been opened.
“The police are calling on Nyadzani Muvhuso to avail himself at Mutale police station or any nearest police as it is believed he will be able to assist in the investigations.”
Anyone with information is requested to contact Colonel (Dr) Chris Mabasa on 082 469 0739, the Crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police.
“Any information received will be treated with confidentiality,” said Mojapelo.
IOL