Manhunt for Limpopo escapee who killed cop and looted police station safe

POLICE have launched a manhunt for an inmate who allegedly killed a police officer, stole money from the police station safe, and escaped in Polokwane.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Mutale, outside Thohoyandou, in the Vhembe District.

According to police, the deceased, a 57-year-old warrant officer, routinely visited the cells and was attacked by the suspect who stabbed him several times.

“The suspect took the keys from the deceased and stole money from the safe before escaping,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said the suspect, who was previously incarcerated on other crimes, was arrested on Friday on charges of rape, kidnapping and violation of a protection order.