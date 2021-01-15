Manhunt launched after mother and daughter found dead at lodge in Limpopo

PRETORIA – The cops in Mahwelereng outside Mokopane in Limpopo province have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect following the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a woman and a two-year-old child. The bodies were found on Thursday at a lodge along the R518 road between Mokopane and Marken roads, near Masodi village, Limpopo police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said. “It is alleged that on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 at about 7pm, a man and woman with a two-year-old child were dropped off at the gate of the lodge by a grey unknown motor vehicle,” said Ngoepe. He said the trio apparently rented a room overnight, but did not provide their personal information to the lodge. They promised to check out at 9am the next day, but the receptionist was surprised to see no signs of the visitors and assumed they had left the premises. On Thursday, she went to the rented room, intending to clean it.

“Upon arrival, the receptionist was shocked to discover a woman in her 20s and the toddler strangled to death with their hands tied from the back and their bodies in a state of decomposition,” said Ngoepe.

“Furthermore, there was no presence of the male who came to the lodge with the two deceased.”

He said police reacted swiftly upon being immediately notified of the incident, adding the motive behind the murders was not yet clear.

“But domestic violence may not be ruled out. The deceased are reported to have no identification and are still unknown but the police investigations are currently under way to identify and locate their family,” said Ngoepe.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba instructed implementation of a 72-hour activation plan to track down the suspect.

Limpopo police are asking members of the community to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the missing man, believed to be in his 30s. They have circulated the photograph of a man who could help with the investigation.

“The police are appealing to a person who is on the attached photo, to come to Mahwelereng police station or to the nearest police station to assist with investigations in this matter,” said Ngoepe.

ANA